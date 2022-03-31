2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík format explained

Four months after the conclusion of VCT Champions 2021, the first international VALORANT LAN of 2022 is set to begin on April 10 with Masters Reykjavík. The best of the best around the world are making their way to Iceland to compete for a treasure trove of VCT circuit points as well as an undetermined prize pool.

Some familiar faces in G2, Fnatic, and KRU are returning to the international spotlight, while some recognizable rosters are debuting under new banners like DRX (former Vision Strikers) and OpTic (former Envy). Unless the Chilean roster of Leviatán wins the Brazil vs. LATAM Playoff for the final spot, North America’s top seed in The Guard will be the only team at Masters with an entire roster of players making their international debut.

While the Masters event is returning to Reykjavík, the format from last year’s event isn’t. Here’s the breakdown.

What is the format for 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík?

VCT Masters Reykjavík features 12 teams, with four of those teams receiving direct byes to playoffs after finishing at the top of their respective regional Challengers events. Those teams are The Guard (NA), G2 (EMEA), Paper Rex (APAC), and either LOUD (Brazil) or KRU (LATAM). G2 gets the top EMEA spot despite finishing second in Challengers since FunPlus Phoenix were unable to attend due to flight and COVID restrictions.

The Brazilian or Latin American team that goes directly to playoffs will be determined by the previously mentioned Brazil vs. LATAM Playoff match. If Leviatán wins, then the first place LATAM team in KRU will get a direct playoff spot, but if Brazil’s Ninjas in Pyjamas win, then top Brazilian team LOUD will go straight to playoffs.

For the other eight teams at Masters Reykjavík, they will be dispersed into two GSL-style groups of four. Each group will be its own little double-elimination bracket, with the top two teams from each group advancing past the group stage to join the direct bye teams in playoffs.

Playoffs will be a traditional eight-team, double-elimination bracket, with first-round matchups pitting group stage teams against directly qualified high seeds. All matches at Masters Reykjavík will be best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and the grand final, which will each be best-of-five.

The winner of Masters Reykjavík will take home the lion’s share of the undetermined prize pool, and a whopping 750 circuit points to go towards qualifying for VCT Champions at the end of the year.