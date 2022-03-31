How to watch 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík

It's the first big VALORANT tournament of the year.

VCT Masters Reykjavík will be the first international VALORANT tournament of the year. The action in Iceland will take place from April 10 to 24 and will feature 12 teams from all over the world.

Masters Reykjavík is the first international event since VALORANT Champions in 2021, the most prestigious VALORANT tournament to date. It will be a great opportunity to see how the meta has changed across all regions.

Here’s a guide on how to watch 2022 Masters Reykjavík.

Format

Eight of the 12 teams will be considered low seeds and will be split into two double-elimination groups of four. All the matches in the group stage will be best-of-three series and the two best teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, where the four high seed teams will be waiting.

The playoffs will use a double-elimination bracket structure and all the matches will be best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and the grand finals, which will be best-of-five series. Riot has yet to announce the prize pool for Masters Reykjavík.

Teams

G2 Esports (EMEA)

Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas

Auni “AvovA” Chahade

Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas

Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas

Johan “Meddo” Lundborg

Daniil “pipsoN” Meshcheryakov (head coach)

Fnatic (EMEA)

Jake “Boaster” Howlett

Martin “Magnum” Peňkov

James “Mistic” Orfila

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev

TBD (Andrey “BraveAF” Gorchakov was suspended on March 30)

Jacob “mini” Harris (head coach)

Team Liquid (EMEA)

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen

Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield (head coach)

The Guard (NA)

Michael “neT” Bernet

Jacob “valyn” Batio

Jonah “JonahP” Pulice

Trent Cairns

Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo

Matthew “mCe” Elmore (head coach)

OpTic Gaming (NA)

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Victor Wong

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Chet Singh (head coach)

Paper Rex (APAC)

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Wang Jing “Jinggg” Jie

Alexandre “alecks” Salle (head coach)

XERXIA (APAC)

Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard

Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj

Nutchaphon “sScary” Matarat

Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut

Thanachart “Surf” Rungapajaratkul

Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai (head coach)

DRX (Korea)

Kim “stax” Gu-taek

Goo “Rb” Sang-min

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon (coach)

Soon-woo “Argency” Kwon (coach)

ZETA DIVISION (Japan)

Koji “Laz” Ushida

Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka

Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto

Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe

Tenta “TENNN” Asai

Sawada “JUNiOR” Yuya (coach)

Hibiki “XQQ” Motoyama (coach)

KRÜ Esports (LATAM)

Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari

Roberto Francisco “Mazino” Bugueño

Juan Pablo “NagZ” Miranda

Joaquín Ignacio “delz1k” Soto

Angelo “keznit” Mori

Martín “Betony” Bourre (head coach)

LOUD (Brazil)

Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Erick “aspas” Santos

Felipe “Less” Basso

Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (head coach)

TBD (LATAM vs. Brazil)

Schedule

Riot has yet to release a schedule. We’ll update this article when it’s made available.

Stream

Masters Reykjavík will be broadcast on VALORANT’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. But like previous tournaments, there will also likely be watch parties with popular content creators and plenty of foreign streams for non-English speakers.