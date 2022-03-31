How to watch 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík

VCT Masters Reykjavík will be the first international VALORANT tournament of the year. The action in Iceland will take place from April 10 to 24 and will feature 12 teams from all over the world.
Masters Reykjavík is the first international event since VALORANT Champions in 2021, the most prestigious VALORANT tournament to date. It will be a great opportunity to see how the meta has changed across all regions.
Here’s a guide on how to watch 2022 Masters Reykjavík.
Format
Eight of the 12 teams will be considered low seeds and will be split into two double-elimination groups of four. All the matches in the group stage will be best-of-three series and the two best teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, where the four high seed teams will be waiting.
The playoffs will use a double-elimination bracket structure and all the matches will be best-of-three, except for the lower bracket final and the grand finals, which will be best-of-five series. Riot has yet to announce the prize pool for Masters Reykjavík.
Teams
G2 Esports (EMEA)
- Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas
- Auni “AvovA” Chahade
- Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas
- Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas
- Johan “Meddo” Lundborg
- Daniil “pipsoN” Meshcheryakov (head coach)
Fnatic (EMEA)
- Jake “Boaster” Howlett
- Martin “Magnum” Peňkov
- James “Mistic” Orfila
- Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev
- TBD (Andrey “BraveAF” Gorchakov was suspended on March 30)
- Jacob “mini” Harris (head coach)
Team Liquid (EMEA)
- Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom
- Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom
- Dom “soulcas” Sulcas
- Travis “L1NK” Mendoza
- Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen
- Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield (head coach)
The Guard (NA)
- Michael “neT” Bernet
- Jacob “valyn” Batio
- Jonah “JonahP” Pulice
- Trent Cairns
- Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo
- Matthew “mCe” Elmore (head coach)
OpTic Gaming (NA)
- Pujan “FNS” Mehta
- Victor Wong
- Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker
- Austin “crashies” Roberts
- Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen
- Chet Singh (head coach)
Paper Rex (APAC)
- Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart
- Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto
- Benedict “Benkai” Tan
- Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee
- Wang Jing “Jinggg” Jie
- Alexandre “alecks” Salle (head coach)
XERXIA (APAC)
- Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard
- Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj
- Nutchaphon “sScary” Matarat
- Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut
- Thanachart “Surf” Rungapajaratkul
- Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai (head coach)
DRX (Korea)
- Kim “stax” Gu-taek
- Goo “Rb” Sang-min
- Kim “Zest” Gi-seok
- Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul
- Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan
- Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon (coach)
- Soon-woo “Argency” Kwon (coach)
ZETA DIVISION (Japan)
- Koji “Laz” Ushida
- Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka
- Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto
- Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe
- Tenta “TENNN” Asai
- Sawada “JUNiOR” Yuya (coach)
- Hibiki “XQQ” Motoyama (coach)
KRÜ Esports (LATAM)
- Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari
- Roberto Francisco “Mazino” Bugueño
- Juan Pablo “NagZ” Miranda
- Joaquín Ignacio “delz1k” Soto
- Angelo “keznit” Mori
- Martín “Betony” Bourre (head coach)
LOUD (Brazil)
- Bryan “pANcada” Luna
- Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi
- Erick “aspas” Santos
- Felipe “Less” Basso
- Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (head coach)
TBD (LATAM vs. Brazil)
Schedule
Riot has yet to release a schedule. We’ll update this article when it’s made available.
Stream
Masters Reykjavík will be broadcast on VALORANT’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. But like previous tournaments, there will also likely be watch parties with popular content creators and plenty of foreign streams for non-English speakers.