Riot reveals 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavík format, awards playoff spots to G2, The Guard, Paper Rex, and top seed of Brazil vs. LATAM playoff winner

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the first international VALORANT event of 2022, Riot Games has finally announced the format for VCT Masters Reykjavík: an eight-team two-group GSL group stage that feeds into an eight-team double-elimination playoff bracket where the top seeds from each region await.

As the top-seeded teams from NA, EMEA, and APAC, all three of The Guard, G2 Esports, and Paper Rex will start their run at Reykjavík in the double-elimination bracket. With FPX unable to attend due to travel issues stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 regulations, G2 moved up from the No. 2 seed in EMEA to the No. 1 seed.

These three will be joined in the playoffs by the top seed from either Brazil or Latin America, determined by who wins the Brazil vs. LATAM playoff match. If Brazil’s Ninjas in Pyjamas win and qualify for Masters, then LOUD will get the direct spot in the playoffs. If LATAM’s Leviatán win, then KRÜ Esports will go directly to the playoffs.

The eight teams not directly going to the playoffs will be split into two GSL-style groups of four, with the top two teams from each group moving on to join the top regional seeds in the playoffs. All matches will be best-of-three, except for the best-of-five lower bracket finals and grand final. Teams have not been assigned to a GSL-style group yet, nor has the talent lineup been announced.

Masters Reykjavík is scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 10, with the first round of group stage matches.