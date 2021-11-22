We’re getting closer and closer to the climactic end of the first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour. And at VCT Champions, one team will be crowned the game’s first official world champion.

Sixteen teams from all around the world will compete for the lion’s share of $1 million and the honor of being the first to lift the Champions trophy. Here’s everything you need to know about VCT Champions in Berlin.

Teams attending VCT Champions

Sixteen teams from a variety of different regions will fly to Berlin to play on-stage. Here are all 16 teams that will be competing at VCT Champions, by region.

EMEA (Europe, CIS, Turkey) : Acend, Gambit, Fnatic, Team Liquid

: Acend, Gambit, Fnatic, Team Liquid North America : Sentinels, Team Envy, Cloud9

: Sentinels, Team Envy, Cloud9 Brazil : Vivo Keyd, Team Vikings, FURIA

: Vivo Keyd, Team Vikings, FURIA Southeast Asia : X10 Esports, Full Sense, Team Secret

: X10 Esports, Full Sense, Team Secret Korea : Vision Strikers

: Vision Strikers Japan : Crazy Raccoon

: Crazy Raccoon Latin America: KRU Esports

Sentinels, Crazy Raccoon, and KRU Esports will have the accolade of being the only three teams to attend Masters Reykjavík, Masters Berlin, and Champions.

VCT Champions format

The format of VCT Champions will be the same as the one at Masters Berlin. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four. Each group is its own GSL-style double-elimination bracket, meaning two teams will advance out of each pool. Groups were drawn based on “a combination of their respective final placements at Challenger events and the strength of their region,” according to Riot Games. Riot also made sure that teams from the same region weren’t in the same group together.

After the eight teams advance out of the group stage, they’ll be redrawn into a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand finals.

Groups

Here are the four groups for the VCT Champions group stage.

Group A : Acend, Team Envy, Vivo Keyd, X10 Esports

: Acend, Team Envy, Vivo Keyd, X10 Esports Group B : Sentinels, Team Liquid, FURIA, KRU Esports

: Sentinels, Team Liquid, FURIA, KRU Esports Group C : Gambit, Crazy Raccoon, Team Secret, Team Vikings

: Gambit, Crazy Raccoon, Team Secret, Team Vikings Group D: Vision Strikers, Fnatic, Cloud9, Full Sense

Schedule

Here’s the full schedule of matches for VCT Champions. All times are CT and subject to change. Each match will be updated to include its result upon conclusion.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

8am CT: Vision Strikers vs. Full Sense (Group D)

11am CT: Vikings vs. Crazy Raccoon (C)

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Cloud9 (D)

Thursday, Dec. 2

8am CT: Gambit vs. Secret (C)

11am CT: KRU vs. Liquid (B)

2pm CT: Sentinels vs. FURIA (B)

Friday, Dec. 3

8am CT: Acend vs. Vivo Keyd (A)

11am CT: Envy vs. X10 (A)

2pm CT: Group D winners match

Saturday, Dec. 4

8am CT: Group B winners match

11am CT: Group A winners match

2pm CT: Group C winners match

Sunday, Dec. 5

8am CT: Group C losers match

11am CT: Group B losers match

2pm CT: Group D losers match

Monday, Dec. 6

8am CT: Group A losers match

11am CT: Group B deciders match

2pm CT: Group D deciders match

Tuesday, Dec. 7

11am CT: Group C deciders match

2pm CT: Group A deciders match

Wednesday, Dec. 8

11am CT: Quarterfinals

2pm CT: Quarterfinals

Thursday, Dec. 9

11am CT: Quarterfinals

2pm CT: Quarterfinals

Saturday, Dec. 11

11am CT: Semifinals

2pm CT: Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 12

11am CT: Grand finals (best-of-five)

How to watch

Matches will be available on all the official VALORANT streams on both Twitch and YouTube. There will be no live audience in Berlin. There will be VCT Champions watch parties, but the list of streamers participating has not been announced yet.

