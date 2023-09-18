VALORANT’s Vandal gets an epic Attack on Titan makeover in this crossover fan skin

Exciting new weapon skins are constantly being added to VALORANT, but one player designed a special Vandal skin that anime enthusiasts might appreciate in their collection.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series around, with the final episode set to air later this year. As an anime centered around war and slaying giant Titans, it would work perfectly as a new concept for a skin line in an FPS like VALORANT.

Related Staggering odds of getting dream VALORANT skins has players up in arms

In a Sept. 16 Reddit thread, one creative player shared their take on an epic VALORANT x Attack on Titan collab, and they did not disappoint.

The designer created an impressive Vandal skin called the “Titan Hunter,” inspired by the 3D Maneuver Gear worn by Eren Yeager and the other soldiers in the anime. The special equipment helps the human characters move around quickly on wires to dodge Titan attacks and strike back.

And like the Maneuver Gear, the Titan Hunter Vandal has some straps, wires, and an overall clean feel to it. The finishing touch on the design is the green cloth at the back of the gun, representing the iconic green cloak made cool by Levi Ackerman and the rest of the AoT gang.

Fellow players chimed in, saying there’s “massive potential” here. Can you imagine how awesome it would be to have a finisher with a giant Titan spawning onto the screen at the end of the round? They could even have the Titan pick up the last killed enemy and recreate the famous and gruesome scene where Eren’s mom meets her end.

Other players are hoping this collab can eventually become a reality. It’s not too farfetched, considering the hit anime has already done collaborations with Fortnite and Call of Duty.

About the author