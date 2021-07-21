VALORANT’s Sentinels of Light skins are now live

VALORANT‘s latest weapon skin bundle, Sentinels of Light, is now live for all players. Sentinels of Light is the second League of Legends-themed weapon skin bundle to be released in VALORANT after Ruination just a few weeks prior.

The latest bundle is now available in the VALORANT shop and will cost players around 8,700 VP or roughly $83. Players will also be able to purchase individual skins from the bundle for 2,175 VP, except the melee, which costs 4,350 VP.

Strike back against Ruination with the Sentinels of Light bundle, now available in the shop. pic.twitter.com/kiOPyx7nOe — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 21, 2021

The Sentinels of Light bundle includes skins for the Vandal, Operator, Sheriff, Ares, and melee slot. This contrasts the Ruination skin line, which was for the Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, Ghost, and melee slot. The Sentinels of Light bundle will also include different purchasable color variations, as well as the standard gun buddy and player card attachments.

“This is about the opposite of the Ruined faction,” Riot’s premium content art lead Sean Marino said. “It’s the Sentinels—the champions that fight against the Ruination.” For any fans of VALORANT esports, this has no relation to the Sentinels esports team. Marino says that the good vs evil contrast between the Sentinels of Light skins and the Ruination skins was by design.

The Sentinels of Light bundle will be available for purchase in the store for 21 days, so likely until Aug. 11.

