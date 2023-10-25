VALORANT’s next skin bundle might be straight out of Chinese folklore

Another VALORANT skin bundle might be on the way soon, and a couple of new leaks are hinting towards a specific theme that has hyped up many players already.

According to popular VALORANT leak account ValorLeaks, a new image has been found of several large rock pillars pointing to the sky, along with a very familiar weapon featured in the middle. The weapon in question is the staff of Sun Wukong, a superpowered character from Chinese folklore and a popular character in other video games as well.

The Ruyi Jingu Bang is a magical staff that’s usually depicted as red with gold trimmings and ends, which is exactly how the staff looks in the supposed teaser image. In the original story of Sun Wukong, the staff is described as a massive pillar of iron standing at twenty feet in height and with the width of a barrel. When the Monkey King lifted the pillar, however, the weapon obliged to his commands and shrunk to a more manageable size.

This weapon is wielded by the immortal monkey king in the multiple stories that he has been part of, like popular Chinese novel Journey to the West. In Riot Games’ popular MOBA title League of Legends, a champion named Wukong is also armed with a magical staff that can extend out during combat.

Other leaks have suggested that this new melee will supposedly drop alongside skins for the Vandal, Operator, Ghost, and Ares, which are some of the most popular weapons in the game. As a result, this bundle could become one of the most popular in the game if the animations and other effects are sufficient enough to justify its future price point.

If the skins have enough animations and special sound effects, players could be looking at a price point set at 2,175 VP per skin and 4,350 VP for the melee, at the very least.

