VALORANT’s new ‘UWU’ title is causing an uproar due to one small mistake

Besides the expected banter over VALORANT’s newest competitive frame—Episode Six, Act Three—players have discovered a minute anomaly in one of the battle pass’ player titles and they’re certainly not happy about it.

VALORANT player Matikkkii pointed out Riot’s mistake with the “UWU” player title on Reddit on April 27, highlighting a capitalization mismatch with the internet trend.

For context, “UwU” is a modern emoticon that depicts people’s emotions when encountering an adorable scenario online. The emoticon is often used to describe “cuteness overload” and is particularly popular among anime enthusiasts. While the expression seems harmless, it can annoy a section of the internet.

Despite the expression’s divisive nature, Riot embedded the popular emoticon in VALORANT’s Episode Six, Act Three’s battle pass as a free-to-earn title. Players must reach the fifteenth tier on the battle pass to grab it.

Unfortunately, the devs made a small blunder by naming the title “UWU” instead of “UwU,” triggering a light-hearted, yet considerably upset section in the fandom.

The Reddit user noted the error a few days after the new VALORANT battle pass was unlocked on live servers and announced it publicly on the busy platform, leading to several players acknowledging Riot’s harmless carelessness and demanding an immediate hotfix. Many even, jokingly, deemed the game unplayable due to the mistake. Unsurprisingly, it became a hot discussion, even attracting an official’s attention.

Riot’s lead for product management, RiotSWAGGERNAU7, apologized for the mistake, promising they’ll “do better next time.” Whether this comment hints at an imminent fix or is just a simple acknowledgment remains unclear for now.

In addition to the “UWU” title, VALORANT’s Episode Six battle pass also features the Gizem and Beard Papi titles as free rewards for players to earn.

The Gizem title was added as a tribute to deceased pro Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya, who passed away during the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes which claimed over 50,000 lives. Beard Papi, on the other hand, is a quirky nickname for Brimstone, popularized by Gekko.