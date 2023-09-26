VALORANT players finally agree what to buy on second round wins

A common mistake VALORANT players make is not buying anything after winning a pistol round. For whatever reason, they just don’t want to, and the community has urged them to reconsider.

On Sept. 25, a VALORANT player brought up that in lower ranks, most players prefer to save their credits and buy only ghosts with light shields. Others agree that this is a very common mistake in low ranks and teams are throwing away a free round. Instead, you should buy as much as you can to secure the win.

When you win a pistol round you get more credits than the opposing team and can afford to buy full shields with SMGs. The enemy team can’t do the same and in most cases will save their credits for the next round. This gun advantage almost guarantees you a win in 1v1s unless something goes terribly wrong.

As one player explained: “You’re pretty much guaranteeing you wonder round 4 with a 2-1 advantage.” But if you decide to save the credits you risk going 1-2 because both teams will have the same weaponry.

This mistake can occur in Platinum ranks or even higher as players just don’t buy. However, another player noted that “buying after pistols is actually one of those things that becomes less mandatory the higher you climb,” which I partially agree with as long as you have a plan.

Those who plan to lurk can save their money to avoid giving their opponents their guns. Or if your agent is utility-heavy and you want to set up your teammates, then not buying guns can work too.

You can dive into more advanced starts similar to what is used in pro play, like buying three guns in round two and then one rifle in round three to increase your chances of winning. But that’s a story for another time.

The takeaway is: After winning the pistol round, buy as much as you can in the second round unless you have a damn good reason not to. If your teammates decide to save, kindly explain to them why they are wrong.

