VALORANT player shows off surprisingly simple trick for dodging Breach ultimate

Breach’s ultimate, Rolling Thunder, should be one of the most devastating ultimate abilities of any VALORANT agent, as it ravages a spike site or corridor with a massive earthquake that knocks caught enemies up into the air and dazes them for a full six seconds.

The Rolling Thunder is a great tool for both executing or retaking sites, as it forces opponents on the site to either flee or fight while concussed. But a VALORANT player recently showed off a trick for dodging the ultimate that’s so simple, it’s almost unbelievable that several players (including us, embarrassingly) are just seeing it now for the first time.

The basic trick for dodging the Rolling Thunder is to just jump over it using a bunnyhop. It looks simple, but it’s not so easy to pull off, as it requires perfect timing and momentum on your jump. To make the jump attempt a little bit easier, you can also see the Rolling Thunder quake pulses on your minimap as they come towards you, which should help you with your timing.

The Japanese player who posted the clip above, which now has over two million views, isn’t the first to pull this off. There are a few clips of players jumping over Breach ultimates online that date back at least a year, and 100 Thieves streamer Hiko even managed to do it himself just a few days ago, yet he was as perplexed as anyone that he didn’t get dazed.

Whether it’s due to a bug or just good timing, the ability for players to seemingly dodge Breach’s Rolling Thunder rather easily does make the ability seem somewhat underpowered. Even players that get concussed by the ability still have a chance to survive a push with a single one-tap headshot.

Still, you can use this trick to negate a Breach ultimate completely the next time one comes your way, at least for now.