VALORANT Patch 8.03 notes: Chamber updates, VCT team skins, and fixes

"I love this gun!"
Scott Robertson
Published: Feb 21, 2024 10:45 am
Chamber looks down the barrel through the scope of his signature weapon, the Tour de Force sniper rifle.
VALORANT Patch 8.03 will feature another small set of Chamber buffs, the long-awaited reveal of VCT partner team skin capsules, and a handful of fixes and improvements.

This is the second update in the last year where Chamber has received a significant buff in an attempt to bring him back to viability after the infamous Patch 5.12 nerfs drastically reduced his power. Thirty-three VCT capsules are now available for sale in the recently updated Esports Hub, giving fans a way to directly support their favorite pro VALORANT teams.

Here’s the full rundown of the major changes coming to VALORANT in Patch 8.03.

Chamber buffs

Chamber posing in VALORANT.
The following changes are being made to Chamber in Patch 8.03:

  • The price of each Headhunter bullet has been decreased from 150 to 100.
  • The firing rate of Tour De Force has been increased from 0.7 to 0.9.

While these changes don’t fully restore Chamber back to what he once was, the devs are hoping this change will sharpen the agent’s “ability to hold territory with his unique arsenal of weapons,” while making the Headhunter more easily available in a save or eco round scenario.

VCT partner team skin bundles

Team Liquid VCT 2024 capsule.
Players and fans can purchase official VCT team capsules from the Teams page in the in-game Esports Hub, with 50 percent of profits going to the teams.

Each capsule contains a Classic skin with the team’s color and logo, a unique augmented reality inspect animation, plus special audio and visual effects. Each capsule also contains a custom, stylized player card the teams helped co-create, plus a gun buddy and spray.

Bug fixes and other updates

Here are the remaining changes made in VALORANT Patch 8.03:

  • Updated Breach’s voice lines and added interaction lines with Deadlock, Gekko, and Harbor.
  • Fixed an issue where agents would look like they were still nearsighted in third person for a short period of time if they destroyed Reyna’s Leer (C) right after it became shootable.
  • Fixed an issue where in the end-of-game summary for a Competitive match, kills per round was incorrectly rounding up.
  • Fixed an issue in the scoreboard tab with Ultimate Charges being covered by a very long username.
  • On Sunset: Adjusted fence in A Elbow to fix an issue when shooting through the top section. Fixed a bug where you could jump to the top of the phone booth in A Lobby. Fixed a bug that allowed Attackers to break Cypher’s Trapwires in B Main from Mid.
  • In Premier, fixed an issue in some regions where the Zone displayed in Standings didn’t match the one selected.
Read Article VCT goodies finally hit VALORANT store with org-branded skins, gun buddies, and more
Sentinels 2024 VCT Team Capsule, featuring four cosmetic items for VALORANT.
VCT goodies finally hit VALORANT store with org-branded skins, gun buddies, and more
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All VCT 2024 VALORANT team capsules
Opening ceremony for VALORANT Champions 2023.
All VCT 2024 VALORANT team capsules
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Paper Rex poses after winning vs. EG at Champions 2023.
VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article VALORANT world calls for VCT schedule changes after 100T exits Kickoff after just 2 matches
100 Thieves huddle together after their match against Sentinels at VCT Americas. IGL Boostio is in the foreground.
VALORANT world calls for VCT schedule changes after 100T exits Kickoff after just 2 matches
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Feb 20, 2024
Read Article “Blame me”: VALORANT star yay says blurry vision cost his team at VCT Pacific
Yay sits at his PC and looks to the side smiling at VCT
“Blame me”: VALORANT star yay says blurry vision cost his team at VCT Pacific
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 20, 2024
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.