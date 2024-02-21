VALORANT Patch 8.03 notes: Chamber updates, VCT team skins, and fixes

VALORANT Patch 8.03 will feature another small set of Chamber buffs, the long-awaited reveal of VCT partner team skin capsules, and a handful of fixes and improvements.

Recommended Videos

This is the second update in the last year where Chamber has received a significant buff in an attempt to bring him back to viability after the infamous Patch 5.12 nerfs drastically reduced his power. Thirty-three VCT capsules are now available for sale in the recently updated Esports Hub, giving fans a way to directly support their favorite pro VALORANT teams.

Here’s the full rundown of the major changes coming to VALORANT in Patch 8.03.

Chamber buffs

Guess who’s back? Image via Riot Games.

The following changes are being made to Chamber in Patch 8.03:

The price of each Headhunter bullet has been decreased from 150 to 100.

bullet has been The firing rate of Tour De Force has been increased from 0.7 to 0.9.

While these changes don’t fully restore Chamber back to what he once was, the devs are hoping this change will sharpen the agent’s “ability to hold territory with his unique arsenal of weapons,” while making the Headhunter more easily available in a save or eco round scenario.

VCT partner team skin bundles

Team Liquid’s full collection of goodies. Image via Riot Games.

Players and fans can purchase official VCT team capsules from the Teams page in the in-game Esports Hub, with 50 percent of profits going to the teams.

Each capsule contains a Classic skin with the team’s color and logo, a unique augmented reality inspect animation, plus special audio and visual effects. Each capsule also contains a custom, stylized player card the teams helped co-create, plus a gun buddy and spray.

Bug fixes and other updates

Here are the remaining changes made in VALORANT Patch 8.03: