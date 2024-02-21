Category:
VCT goodies finally hit VALORANT store with org-branded skins, gun buddies, and more

The long-awaited VCT team capsules are here.
Sentinels 2024 VCT Team Capsule, featuring four cosmetic items for VALORANT.
Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has today unveiled a partnership with its 44 VCT organizations designed to give fans a way to represent their favorite teams in-game as the second year of the officially franchised VALORANT Champions Tour gets underway.

As of Feb. 21, VCT team capsules are available for purchase within the VALORANT client’s esports hub for the 33 teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific leagues. The Chinese teams will unveil their team capsules in May as a part of Masters Shanghai. Stocked with branded esports goodies, every team capsule includes four cosmetic items: a Classic skin, a player card, a team logo spray, and a team logo gun buddy. In North America, each capsule will cost 2,340 VALORANT Points, though the price varies slightly depending on your region.

Paper Rex team's 2024 VCT team capsule, highlighted by pink and purple motifs and a roaring dinosaur.
Each team capsule displays the team’s identity. Image via Riot Games

The Classic skin for each VALORANT team includes AR effects when the weapon is inspected, showing VCT ’24 and the team’s logo and abbreviation, in addition to sound effects when firing. The unique player card in each team capsule was designed not only by Riot artists but in partnership with each org, capturing a piece of each team’s unique identity that has developed over the first year of the VCT. Each player card is different from the next, as every org came up with something different to represent their team, players, and fans.

Paper Rex’s team card features a dinosaur, for example, while DRX’s player card showcases a hooded figure on the Seoul skyline. Other teams took a literal approach, like Cloud9 and Team Liquid, whose designs feature clouds and a waterfall, respectively.

Cloud9 VCT 2024 capsule.
Cloud9’s capsule gives us a sense of calm. Image via Riot Games

The VCT team capsules not only let everyone in the lobby know who your favorite org is but will also support each org directly. Similar to the VCT Champions bundles of seasons past, a percentage of team capsule sales will be shared with the VCT teams throughout the year. This time, each team will also receive the profits from their specific bundle, so if you want to support one of the orgs directly, this is a fantastic way to do so.

VALORANT esports head Leo Faria said in a press release that part of the goal of releasing team capsules is to continue building a sustainable esports model with the VCT, creating more opportunities for orgs to drive revenue. After a 2023 season full of intense storylines treasured by new and dedicated fans alike, now is the perfect time for fans to commit to their team.

The 2024 VCT team capsules will be available to purchase in the VALORANT esports hub for the duration of the 2024 season.

All VCT 2024 VALORANT team capsules
Opening ceremony for VALORANT Champions 2023.
All VCT 2024 VALORANT team capsules
Scott Robertson and others Feb 21, 2024
VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Paper Rex poses after winning vs. EG at Champions 2023.
VCT Pacific Kickoff 2024: Bracket, schedule, scores
Nadine Manske and others Feb 21, 2024
VALORANT world calls for VCT schedule changes after 100T exits Kickoff after just 2 matches
100 Thieves huddle together after their match against Sentinels at VCT Americas. IGL Boostio is in the foreground.
VALORANT world calls for VCT schedule changes after 100T exits Kickoff after just 2 matches
Nadine Manske Feb 20, 2024
"Blame me": VALORANT star yay says blurry vision cost his team at VCT Pacific
Yay sits at his PC and looks to the side smiling at VCT
"Blame me": VALORANT star yay says blurry vision cost his team at VCT Pacific
Tyler Esguerra Feb 20, 2024
L Diablo: Yay's year plus VALORANT losing streak continues as Bleed exit Pacific Kickoff
Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker on the VCT Pacific stage with Bleed Esports.
L Diablo: Yay's year plus VALORANT losing streak continues as Bleed exit Pacific Kickoff
Scott Robertson Feb 19, 2024
Author

Nadine Manske
Nadine is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covers VALORANT and Overwatch with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region and marginalized genders in esports. Before joining Dot Esports as a freelance writer, she interned at Gen.G Esports and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her favorite Pokémon is Quagsire.