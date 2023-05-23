VALORANT Magepunk 3.0 bundle details: price, release date, more

The Magepunk skin bundle is back again with a collection of new weapon skins for all die-hard VALORANT cosmetic collectors out there. This will be the third installment of the Magepunk series, and fans can bolster their armory with a new melee weapon to show off in their matches. Lord knows I will.

Replacing the Run It Back skin bundle, the Magepunk 3.0 collection will more than satisfy gamers this time around with two undeniably popular and useful guns being front and center in the new release.

The Magepunk collection has now surpassed skin bundles like the Oni, Glitchpop, Prime, Reaver, and Ion in the sheer amount of bundles available in the style— and for good reason.

When does the VALORANT Magepunk 3.0 skin bundle release?

Fortunately, there’s no need to guess when this bundle arrives. The VALORANT developer has already shared when it’s making its way to the store via a May 22 tweet.

Prepare to whip out the toolbox, as players will get their new plier-like melee weapon in due time. Expect your new skins to arrive in your VALORANT store on May 29, 2023—there’s not too much longer to wait.

Mechanized magic returns.



Harness new-age technology with the Magepunk Vandal, Phantom, and Sparkswitch Melee. Launching in your stores MAY 29. pic.twitter.com/QbHSrsZ0cg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 22, 2023

How much does the Magepunk 3.0 bundle cost in VALORANT?

This is where the roadblocks begin. There’s currently no clear price guide for these bad boys. Fear not, as we can make an educated guess. Vandals and Phantoms usually have a price point similar to what’s shown below, and knives are around a similar range.

Magepunk Vandal – 1,775 VP

Magepunk Phantom – 1,775VP

Sparkswitch Melee – Either 3,550 VP or 4,350 VP

Now get your wallets ready, break open your piggy banks, or ask a responsible adult for some money. The Magepunk 3.0 is around the corner and it’s definitely going to spice up your collection. Prepare to see them in all your upcoming VALORANT matches.

