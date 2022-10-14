VALORANT Ion 2.0 bundle details: price, release date, more

This will definitely add value to your collection.

VALORANT, like most competitive games in today’s society, has a large collection of cosmetics that’ll spice up your gameplay. They won’t help you shoot more accurately, but they help you do it in style.

The Ion skin bundle is definitely one of the most popular VALORANT skin bundles available. Each game has at least one player with an Ion phantom or sheriff.

Fortunately, Riot GAmes has blessed us, skin collectors, with another Ion bundle to grace our screens whenever we fail to clutch a 1v5. The futuristic white colors are sure to increase your headshot percentage.

Once you have this in your arsenal, Immortal rank is surely on the way.

The Ion 2.0 bundle was leaked by a trusted VALORANT leaker, ValorLeaks, where he showcased the upcoming skins. The leak shares all the new skins and all the little details that’ll make this Ion bundle one to remember.

New Bundle: Ion 2.0 | #VALORANT



Includes: Vandal, Ares, Spectre, Frenzy, and Karambit pic.twitter.com/gob2JWP9xK — Mike | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 13, 2022

When does the Ion 2.0 VALORANT skin release?

An educated guess would lead us to believe that is due to drop roughly around Oct. 18. Unfortunately, there is no set date currently. Essentially, it’s just around the corner, so you’ll have to be patient and stick to the Sentinels of Light until then.

How much will the Ion 2.0 VALORANT skin cost?

You might break the bank if you buy the whole bundle. So, maybe buy the individual skins.

Here’s a list of the skins and their prices:

Ares – 1775 Valorant Points

Vandal – 1775 Valorant Points

Spectre – 1775 Valorant Points

Frenzy – 1775 Valorant Points

Karambit – 3550 Valorant Points

There you have it, save up your hard-earned cash so you can invest in your vast and growing VALORANT skin collection. It’s almost here, and it won’t be for long.