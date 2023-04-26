VALORANT Run it Back Bundle: Cryostasis Operator, Reaver Phantom, and more

There have been many different weapon skins that have released since VALORANT debuted back in 2020, but like in any game, a select few collections have become favorites in the eyes of players.

For any agents who missed out on some popular skin lines, however, there might be hope for you after all. New leaks on April 25 have revealed Riot Games will be dropping a new Run It Back skin bundle, featuring five popular cosmetics that will be available in a single package for a limited time.

The leaked Run it Back bundle

NEW BUNDLE: Run It Back | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/nz5W077GmS — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) April 25, 2023

Although this list of skins has not been confirmed by developers yet, the supposed skins being brought back are all part of some of the best skin lines in the game. From special in-game animations, unique sound effects, kill banners, and more, supporters should be excited about this upcoming line.

The leaks are currently showing the Origin Frenzy, Sovereign Marshall, Neptune Guardian, Reaver Phantom, and Cryostasis Operator as the five skins coming back to the store as part of the Run It Back bundle.

The Origin series is hailed for bringing some of the most unique animations to the game, with the player hovering the weapon in between their hands during the weapon’s inspect. The weapon also begins to deconstruct itself while floating, giving off a high-tech mechanical whirring.

The Phantom is already one of the most popular weapons in the game, but adding the Reaver skin line’s ghastly smoke animations and sound effects would ensure this cosmetic would sell well. The Cryostasis skin line, on the other hand, is a much more niche pick for the Operator choice but is an underrated set that features icy sound effects, frost spreading on the weapon, and a finisher that turns the final enemy into a snowman.