VALORANT’s Magepunk 3.0 bundle finally adds skins for 2 popular weapons

The Magepunk weapon skin line is receiving its third expansion in VALORANT, one-upping the likes of the Prime, Oni, Glitchpop, Reaver, Ion, and RGX 11z Pro collections.

Magepunk 3.0 will make its debut in the VALORANT store on May 29, promptly replacing the fourth Run It Back skin bundle as the game’s latest featured collection. Aside from introducing the line’s third melee skin, the Episode Six Magepunk drop will include offerings for both the Vandal and the Phantom.

At the time of writing, Riot Games has yet to officially reveal exactly how much VALORANT Points the bundle and its three new skins will cost, as well as if any new gun buddies, player cards, and sprays will also be coming in the drop.

Mechanized magic returns.



Harness new-age technology with the Magepunk Vandal, Phantom, and Sparkswitch Melee. Launching in your stores MAY 29. pic.twitter.com/QbHSrsZ0cg — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 22, 2023

Regardless, players should expect it to be listed as a Premium weapon skin bundle just like the previous Magepunk collections, and feature matching effects and variants that fit its signature theme of mechanized magic.

While it seems pretty safe to assume the Magepunk Vandal and Phantom skins will have 1,775 VP price tags, the Sparkswitch Melee appears likely to be 3,550 VP, but a 4,350 VP price point might not be out of the equation either.

Considering the new collection will also include just two gun skins, half that of the first and second iterations, its price will likely come in under the 7,100 VP deal of the other drops.

With the addition of the third set, Magepunk fans will soon be able to equip 10 of the game’s 17 standard firearms from the same VALORANT skin line, with just the Classic, Shorty, Frenzy, Stinger, Judge, Bulldog, and Odin being left unaccounted for.

About the author