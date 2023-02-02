VALORANT LOCK//IN São Paulo: All teams, full schedule, how to watch, and more

The opening tournament to the rejuvenated VALORANT Champions Tour is on the horizon. This event will be the first since Riot Games announced the new partnership system. All teams were broken down into three sections: Americas, EMEA, and Pacific. From these, a limited number of orgs were accepted to compete in the prestigious league.

Now those 32 partnered VALORANT teams are looking to take the top spot early on in the year. VCT officially begins on Monday, Feb. 13 in São Paulo, Brazil. Here is everything to know about VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo.

How to watch VCT Lock In São Paulo

There will be no shortage of coverage throughout the course of the event. The matches will be streamed on both YouTube and Twitch on the VCT esports channels. While the main stream will be in English, other languages will be streaming as well with casters and analysis.

VCT Lock In São Paulo format

Despite multiple teams disliking the format, Riot chose to go with a single-elimination style. Each team has been paired up with a team from an opposing region to determine which team will move on and which will be eliminated on the first day. There will be two rounds followed by quarterfinals and semifinals before a winner will be crowned.

Image via Riot Games

VCT Lock In São Paulo teams

Each region was allotted 10 teams with the remaining two teams being invited from China. The Chinese competitive scene is new this year and is still under development but features two popular Chinese organizations: EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. FPX are no strangers to the VCT. The organization won Masters: Copenhagen at the tail end of the 2022 season and finished the year with a fourth at Champions.

Image via Riot Games

Americas

100 Thieves Cloud9 Sentinels Evil Geniuses FURIA Esports KRÜ Esports Leviatán NRG Esports LOUD MIBR

EMEA

Team Vitality Natus Vincere KOI Team Liquid FUT Esports Karmine Corp Team Heretics Fnatic BBL Esports Giants

Pacific

DRX Gen.G Global Esports Paper Rex T1 Talon Esports Team Secret DetonatioN Focus Me Rex Regum Qeon ZETA DIVISION

VCT Lock In São Paulo prize pool

The tournament will feature a $500,000 USD prize pool with each team taking home a minimum of $5,000. Whoever wins the opening event will not only walk away with a trophy but also $100,00 to distribute among the members.

Additionally, Riot is offering another promo bundle to support teams. The VCT bundle will be offered during the duration of the tournament and will not return to shops after that time. Of the proceeds, 50 percent will go to the partnered VALORANT teams.