Turtle Troop add two veterans to NA VALORANT Challengers roster ahead of week three

After a quick-trigger release of two players last week, the Turtle Troop VALORANT roster competing in the NA Challengers League has found and signed their two replacements ahead of their week three matchup.

Turtle Troop has added Tanner “TiGG” Spanu and Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo to the roster, who will join the trio of Jack “Add3r” Hayashi, Peter “Governor” No, and Matthew “Wedid” Suchan. The group will play together in week three against BreakThru.

We are excited to announce that going into the remainder of Split 1 Challengers, we will be playing with@TiGG_TV and @mummAy. pic.twitter.com/s43LoOf5vW — Turtle Troop (@turtletroopsval) February 22, 2023

For the Turtle Troop team, who qualified via open qualifiers under the name Squirtle Squad, the start of Challengers has almost certainly not gone their way. In their week one match, they started the series against Shopify Rebellion with a 13-2 loss on Fracture before falling on Bind. In week two, Turtle Troop redeemed themselves on Fracture versus FaZe, but then lost 13-4 on both Pearl and Ascent to fall to 0-2 in the standings.

Following the slow start, the majority of the roster opted to make a quick change, and parted ways with both Anthony “Okeanos” Nguyen and Mohammed “Harmful” Choudhary. The news was announced by the players themselves, with the official Turtle Troop making no official announcement between the start of the match versus FaZe and the signing of TiGG and mummAy.

TiGG competed most recently with The Nation, featuring Stewie2k, brax, Rossy, and Wardell, who came so close to qualifying for the NA Challengers League themselves. Prior to that, TiGG played for Shopify Rebellion, Luminosity, and beastcoast.

MummAy returns to active competition after roughly a year of inactivity. He was part of the original “together we are terrific” roster under the leadership of FNS that signed with Envy back in 2020. MummAy competed with Envy for over a year with the now-NRG core of FNS, crashies, and Victor, but was moved to the bench in August 2021 when the team brought on yay.

Turtle Troop takes on BreakThru in week three, on Feb. 27 at 6pm CT.