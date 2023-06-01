Pick it up: Turns out the Spike is actually perfect protection for VALORANT agents

VALORANT players were left gobsmacked today after noticing the Spike could be the best armor of all after one lucky Astra main survived a Chamber ultimate to the chest, all because they were carrying the Spike objective.

In the clip in question, shared on May 31, one Chamber player took a shot directly at an opponent, only to “wallbang” the Spike and hit its carrier through the objective. The Spike itself took all the brunt, meaning there might actually be a benefit to holding the spike—beyond it being a victory condition in the Riot FPS, of course.

As it turns out, the Spike can act as an extra shield for agents—a fact that blew VALORANT gamers away in a Reddit thread—meaning we may actually see more competitive players happily carrying the Spike to the bomb site in ranked lobbies from now on.

That being said, some VALORANT fans are still crossing their fingers that we won’t see a rise in players running around out in the open with the Spike.

The reason for this upped agent protection is simple too—various items across the VALORANT landscape, the Spike included, have a certain amount of health and can be ‘wallbangable,’ as many players say. Things like turrets, Raze’s boombots, and Cypher cages can stop a bullet in its tracks if hit in the right place.

Fortunately, for the Spike and its carrier, its health knows no bounds; it can’t actually be destroyed, except when blowing up a bombsite.

This issue isn’t a foreign concept to experienced FPS players. In rival titles like CS:GO, the bomb has been known to block vital shots (similar to chickens), leading to incredibly unlucky—or lucky, depending on what side you’re on—moments.

While this could be an intentional aspect of VALORANT unnoticed until recently, it’s safe to say it won’t change the meta too much anytime soon. And, if it’s not meant to be here, we can expect a swift update from Riot in the near future.

Until then, grab that Spike and stay safe on the VALORANT battlefield.

