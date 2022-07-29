Sources: Russ to step down from Guild for VCT EMEA LCQ, Twisten a possible replacement

Guild Esports VALORANT player Russel “Russ” Mendes will take a temporary break from competition, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

One of the players that could replace Russ is Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener. He will likely be signed on loan from BIG for the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA last chance qualifier. The VCT EMEA LCQ’s roster lock is today, meaning all teams have signed their complete rosters as of later tonight.

Last-minute roster changes will be announced in the coming days with Acend signing Liquid player Travis “L1NK” Mendoza today and M3C set to acquire former NiP player Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev, as first reported by Dot Esports.

Team Liquid has been linked with Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko to replace L1NK and Emil “eMIL” Sandgren is set to join as the head coach, according to reporter Kutluhan Alpha.

Guild is set to face off against Natus Vincere in the first round of the VCT EMEA LCQ, which will begin on Aug. 7 and conclude on Aug. 15. If Guild is victorious in the first round, they will take on the winner of Team Liquid or BBL Esports.

The VCT EMEA LCQ will feature G2, Acend, M3C, Guild, Team Liquid, BBL Esports, Na’Vi, and OG LDN Esports. The winner of the VCT EMEA LCQ will secure qualification for Champions, the most significant international VALORANT event of the year. Champions will begin on Sept. 2 and conclude on Sept. 19, with FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic to represent EMEA.