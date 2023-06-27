Riot adds special tribute to Twisten in VALORANT Episode 7, Act 1 battle pass

The battle pass from VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One has a nice addition early on, free for all players to acquire whether they pay for the premium pass or not. After the passing of Czech VALORANT esports star Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener, the dev team have added a Twisten title to the game, available just after tier five of the pass for all players.

This comes not too long after tributes of another sort for Twisten during VCT Masters Tokyo. Every time a player got a kill with the Shorty, the double-barrel shotgun sidearm, $25 would be donated to charity by multiple different popular people in the VALORANT community. Now, on top of that, fans can show their respect and admiration for a talented player with this player title.

That Shorty tribute came from the fans, but it wasn’t the only one. The finals of the Challengers league for North America began with a Shorty joust on Fracture, in Twisten’s honor. Yet, this title marks the first tribute to Twisten in the game itself.

A Reddit thread pointing out this title addition is glad to see the homage but also wants to take it a step further. For a player so well known for his use of the Shorty, players are also asking for a possible unique Shorty skin to be added in the game for Twisten’s legacy with the weapon.

Either way, the addition of the title makes Twisten a canon piece of the game, from Episode Seven onwards. Plus, with the changes coming to the shop, even fans who miss the battle pass should be able to get this title in the future.

