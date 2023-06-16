Only 7 VALORANT collectors have pulled off the game’s greatest ‘achievement’

Progression changes are coming to VALORANT, including an entirely new way to get agent-specific items and a new credit system and store just for accessories. But what happens if you have all the accessories in the game? Well, then you’re one of an elite group of VALORANT players across the globe.

These accessories, from player cards and titles to all sprays, are usually limited to a certain time frame through battle passes. If you joined VALORANT later than the beta or even missed one season’s battle pass and didn’t complete it, you aren’t on this list. The list of players who own everything in the upcoming accessory store is comprised of just seven people, according to Riot Games.

In a FAQ post today, Riot said that if you are one of those seven players, your accessory store will be as empty as a soul after eight hours of ranked play. As it turns out, one player on Twitter highlighted this question and response, seemingly thinking they might be one of those seven players.

What do you mean 7 person in the world? This might be a weird flex but I did finish every battlepass since release. Am I one of them? WHAT??? pic.twitter.com/pKa9RWncgD — Shiick (@Shiick) June 15, 2023

Having completed every battle pass since launch, the only leftover questions for this individual involving collection completion revolve around some of the beta-specific player cards. Some of the rarest accessories in the game don’t even have a set prerequisite in terms of how you get them.

On top of that, there are some very rare gun buddies, like the elusive Riot gun buddy that players can only receive through Riot staff in VALORANT. Yet that item likely won’t be accessible through the accessory store as it’s still limited to a gift, so that gun buddy is probably not included on this list that Riot determined.

Aside from that, some of the rarest accessories come from bundles, like the Prime bundle from June 2020. That bundle had a player card, and even though plenty of players have bought Prime skins from Night Markets or the four cycled skins in the store, that player card is still bundle-only. At least it was; it’ll now most likely be available in the accessory store coming with Episode Seven on June 27.

