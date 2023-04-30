These VALORANT player cards will almost never be in your lobbies.

In VALORANT, customization separates the new players (and smurfs) from the experienced ones. This applies to a lot, from your gun skins, knife skins, and even your gun buddies. However, since the game’s beginning, player cards are the easiest way to show off rare collectible items.

But, where rarity in guns is relatively well known by their respective classes, some player cards can leave the lobby thinking, “How did they get that one?”

Here are the five rarest player cards in VALORANT and why they are so rare, from early access through to limited-time bundles.

What are the rarest VALORANT player cards?

The two closed beta cards remain rare

Even with how popular the VALORANT beta was, the closed beta period allowed some of the oldest fans of the game with a rare player card. Both the VALORANT Beta and the Beta Pioneer cards’ designs are simple, with a black-and-white monochrome finish and the beta symbol.

Not only was it limited to closed beta players, but they also needed to complete tiers of the closed beta rewards to unlock them. Ever since April 7, 2020, these cards have been limited to those players and likely won’t be obtainable again.

The Stained Glass player card remains a mystery

Out of all the player cards in VALORANT, one of the earliest releases with a unique design was the Stained Glass player card. Similar to the beta player cards, this was originally accessible from the closed beta but has since disappeared.

In fact, this player card was rumored to be removed from the game, so you might not even spot this one online anymore. However, with its secret nature, nobody knows whether it will be gone forever or included in a future update.

Early battle pass and bundle cards lost to time

For the final two cards on this list, we have two that were only accessible very early on in VALORANT’s life cycle. These are from the full release of the game onwards, but similarly to the beta, there are only a limited group of players who have played that long. Add a requirement of purchasing the battle pass, and you have the very rare MMXX Founder player card.

This player card is from the first act’s battle pass and is named the Founder card to match the rarity it will continue to have over time.

Last but not least, the Prime bundle was the first skin bundle in VALORANT with a player card included. So, its player card is the final rare player card on this list.

The skins themselves are highly rated, with a lot of players looking for them in their store daily or in their Night Markets. However, the player card is rarer considering it was only available from buying the whole Prime bundle when it was in the store.