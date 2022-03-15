How to obtain the Riot gun buddy in VALORANT

Arguably the rarest cosmetic in VALORANT is impossible to obtain for most players—almost.

The Riot “Fist Bump” gun buddy features the Riot Games logo with a shade of red underneath the icon. It’s considered one of the rarest items in the game because you can’t obtain the gun buddy through the shop.

For players to obtain the gun buddy, they need to be given one by a Riot developer or member of the VALORANT team. That’s easier said than done, though. Players need to find an employee in a match and be a “good sport.”

In August 2021, a member of the internal play programs at Riot said “we often give them to players that are naturally being good sports and making the game fun for their teammates.”

Players could take the much harder route of being noticed by a Riot employee through social media and having the gun buddy directly added to their account. This method is likely used by most professional VALORANT players and prominent members of the VALORANT community. These people could ask an employee and be granted the gun buddy if the employee deems them a “good sport.”

Even if a player or community member has been given a Riot gun buddy, this does not mean they can give them out to other players.

Community figures typically have connections to Riot employees, so it’s a lot easier for them to obtain the buddy compared to the millions of other players in the world.