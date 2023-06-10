Top two NA VALORANT Challengers pay tribute to Twisten with a Shorty joust

In the North American VALORANT Challengers finals on June 10, M80 and The Guard, two teams already qualified for Ascension decided to pay tribute to a fellow competitor whorecently passed away. One of the best players in Europe, Team Vitality’s star duelist Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener died on June 6, surprising and saddening the entire competitive VALORANT community. The two teams agreed to a Shorty duel in honor of Twisten, known for his immaculate use of the sidearm.

On the first map of Fracture, both teams agreed to buy only Shorties, taking the zipline one by one. This led to a joust, where one player from M80 and The Guard would meet up partway through the zipline, dueling with the sidearm.

Considering its recent nerfs, it took a couple of times back and forth for even one kill to go through, but the intention of it was clear: to pay homage to a player who used that gun as well as anyone could, in a joyful way that felt like something Twisten would do. He was known for showing love and respect to fellow competitors, exemplified by this wholesome moment against FUT Esports.

On top of that, The Guard player Michael “neT” Bernet made a vow the day after Twisten passed. For every Shorty kill he got, he would donate $25 to a mental health charity, updating the total after every match since. Of course, that includes this joust round, which he stated that he wanted an ace on.

We as well as @M80gg have agreed to do a shorty pistol round Map 1 to honor Twisten's legacy during our Grand Final for #ChallengersNA. I might just have to get an ace for charity 😉 https://t.co/34m1DsfpT3 — GUARD neT (@neT_valorant) June 10, 2023

Fans talked about both neT’s donations and the Shorty joust round as respectable, showing class. Even though Twisten played in a different region, pros around the world know the lifestyle of a competitive esports professional and the stress or sadness that comes with it.

As of the time of writing this post, the match is still ongoing, which means that neT could potentially donate more money depending on how many Shorty kills he gets after the pistol round.

