Vitality’s VALORANT pro Twisten dies at the age of 19

Team Vitality has announced that professional VALORANT player Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener has passed away.

In a statement on June 7, Vitality wrote that they were “heartbroken” to confirm that the 19-year-old died on June 6. Ašenbrener took his life, according to a tweet from Vitality’s assistant VALORANT coach Harry “Gorilla” Mepham.

I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life. Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i’m feeling right now. I loved him and forever will.



I’ll leave this with a quote from his… https://t.co/5oO7IlUqTl — Vitality Gorilla (@gorillaVL) June 7, 2023

Vitality’s own statement shared that the entire organization is “deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and our first thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time.”

“The whole Vitality organization is devastated by the news, and we will be stopping all communications for the rest of the day. Rest in peace, Karel.”

Rest in Peace Karel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F3JjY9aCef — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) June 7, 2023

This news is breaking. We’ll add more details to this story soon.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

