Vitality introduces VCT 2023 roster led by former VALORANT champion

French organization Vitality has confirmed its new VALORANT lineup for the upcoming VCT season next year.

Led by former 2021 champion Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi, the roster features some new faces and familiar players. Lithuanian player Jokūbas “ceNder” Labutis has retained his position alongside the former Acend in-game leader.

The organization has completed its roster with Michał “MOLSI” Łącki, Tomas “Destrian” Linikas, and Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener. Vitality has also employed former OG Esports head coach Salah Barakat to lead the team.

To add to the staffing, Joseph “Strong” Edwards and Harry “Gorilla” Mepham will take on the positional coach and assistant coach roles.

Vitality finished second in the VALORANT Regional Finals, which concluded in August. Vitality took down the likes of Excel, TENSTAR, and FUT Esports, but the latter managed to get revenge on Vitality in the grand final.

Vitality lost 3-2 to FUT Esports on Aug. 5, which ended their run in second place.

But the French organization was one of the few to partner with developer Riot Games to participate in the EMEA international league, which is set to begin next year. The international circuit will start with a kick-off tournament held in São Paulo, Brazil, in February 2023.

The first split of the EMEA international league is set to take place throughout April 2023, with Masters and Champions later next year. The first split of Challengers will begin in January, however.