New VALORANT Pick’ems key to ‘one of the rarest items in the game’

Riot Games has announced the official Pick’ems for VALORANT Champions Seoul and explained how you can earn a super rare item by participating.

Recommended Videos

On July 25, Riot shared an update video spilling some new details on what to expect for VALORANT Champions Seoul next month. Product manager of premium content Jack Flannery and product strategist of VALORANT global esports Riley Yurk teased a new agent reveal, a new Champions bundle, drops, and more. But perhaps one of the most exciting parts was the announcement of official Pick’ems, where you make predictions for the group stage and playoffs in Seoul.

Choose your Pick’ems wisely to earn this title. Screenshot via Riot Games

The cool thing is that you can earn rewards based on how accurate your Pick’ems are, and this is actually how you can obtain “one of the rarest items in the game,” according to Flannery. If you have perfect Pick’ems throughout the group stage and playoffs, you’ll receive the “100%” title. This, of course, won’t be easy since it requires you to predict each series correctly for the entire event in Seoul. But if you do get the title, it’s a pretty big flex that you can show off in your games.

To participate in the Pick’ems, you can visit the Esports Hub in VALORANT or go to the official VALORANT esports site. From July 26 to Aug. 1, you can lock in your predictions for the group stage. After the group stage ends, you can make a new set of predictions from Aug. 11 to 14 for the playoffs. Yurk confirmed that the “100%” title is only for participants with perfect predictions for both the group stage and playoffs, not just one or the other.

To put things into perspective, Flannery said no one has submitted a perfect League of Legends Pick’em for Worlds since 2021. So you can expect only a small number of “100%” titles to be handed out for VALORANT Champions’ first official Pick’ems—if any at all. Now you can see why the title would be considered one of the rarest in the game and even more flex-worthy than a Riot Gun Buddy.

Pick’ems begin tomorrow, July 26, and you can see how your predictions play out when the VALORANT Champions Seoul groups stage begins on Aug. 1. And even if your Pick’ems aren’t perfect, there will be other rewards and drops to claim throughout the event, so don’t stress too much about your predictions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy