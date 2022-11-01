New VALORANT bundle: All Soulstrife skins, bundle price, and release date

Spooky season may be over but Riot Games is set to release Halloween-themed VALORANT skins to celebrate the occasion.

The VALORANT Soulstrife bundle will feature a gray and black theme with some haunted textures with Omen-like ghoulish guns. The prominent weapon of the collection is the Scythe, a new type of knife in VALORANT, but it’s unclear if it will receive its own animation dissimilar to other typical knives.

The bundle is set to be released tomorrow, Nov. 2, when the Ion 2.0 bundle has been removed from the shop.

The collection, which was codenamed Haunted, according to data miner Floxay, will feature the Scythe as the new melee alongside the Phantom, Guardian, Spectre, and Ghost, with a spray and card too.

The collection will cost 7,100 VALORANT Points for the bundle. Each weapon skin will cost 1,775 VP while the Scythe will have a hefty price tag of 3,550 VP, but it’s likely the most desired skin in the bundle.

Since there is only one upgrade available, it’s unlikely that the bundle will feature flashy animations, unlike the recently released Ion 2.0 bundle, which was a tad more expensive because of the potential upgrades.

There are no chromas or variants, according to Floxay, with one upgrade available. This will likely add additional animations for the spooky collection, which bears a striking resemblance to the Ruination bundle, just in a different color.