NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

One last dance before this all changes.

Following OpTic Gaming’s triumph at VCT Masters Reykjavík, all eyes are turning toward North America after the region claimed its second international VALORANT LAN trophy in Iceland. The NA VCT Stage Two Challengers main event is all set, with 12 teams set to go toe-to-toe in a round-robin group stage before a decisive double-elimination playoff bracket.

With only two stages taking place during the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour, it’s all on the line for these teams that want to make an appearance at Masters and make a run at Champions at the end of the year.

Here’s everything you need to keep up with the NA VCT Challengers Two main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.

Teams and groups

Here are the 12 teams competing in the North American VCT Stage Two Challengers main event.

Image via Riot Games

OpTic Gaming

The Guard

Cloud9

XSET

NRG Esports

FaZe Clan

TSM

Luminosity Gaming

100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses

Ghost Gaming

Sentinels

OpTic, The Guard, Cloud9, and XSET were invited to the main event after finishing top four in NA VCT Stage One. NRG, FaZe, TSM, and Luminosity qualified via the first open qualifier. 100T, EG, Ghost, and Sentinels qualified via the second.

Format

Like last stage, the 12 teams will be split into two groups that will each compete in a round-robin stage, all in best-of-three matches. The top four teams from each group will advance to playoffs, and the bottom two will be eliminated.

The playoff will be a double-elimination bracket where all matches are best-of-three, except for the grand final and the lower bracket final, which are best-of-five. The top seed from each group advances directly to the second round of the upper bracket. The fourth-place team from each group starts in the lower bracket.

The teams are competing for a $200,000 prize pool and two NA spots at Masters in July.

Group stage

Group A standings

Team Record The Guard – XSET – NRG – TSM – 100T – Ghost –

Group B standings

Team Record OpTic – Cloud9 – FaZe – Luminosity – Evil Geniuses – Sentinels –

Group stage schedule and results

May 13

3pm CT: The Guard vs. 100T

6pm: CT: Luminosity vs. Sentinels

May 14

3pm CT: OpTic vs. FaZe

6pm CT: XSET vs. Ghost

May 15

3pm CT: NRG vs. TSM

6pm CT: Cloud9 vs. EG

May 20

3pm CT: FaZe vs. Luminosity

6pm CT: Ghost vs. The Guard

May 21

3pm CT: TSM vs. 100T

6pm CT: EG vs. Sentinels

May 22

3pm CT: OpTic vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: XSET vs. NRG

May 27

3pm CT: The Guard vs. TSM

6pm CT: Luminosity vs. EG

May 28

3pm CT: Sentinels vs. OpTic

6pm CT: 100T vs. XSET

May 29

3pm CT: FaZe vs. Cloud9

6pm CT: Ghost vs. NRG

June 3

3pm CT: The Guard vs. XSET

6pm CT: EG vs. OpTic

June 4

3pm CT: Sentinels vs. FaZe

6pm CT: TSM vs. Ghost

June 5

3pm CT: NRG vs. 100T

6pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Luminosity

June 10

3pm CT: XSET vs. TSM

6pm CT: FaZe vs. EG

June 11

3pm CT: NRG vs. The Guard

6pm CT: 100T vs. Ghost

June 12