NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers: VALORANT main event schedule, scores, and standings

Following OpTic Gaming’s triumph at VCT Masters Reykjavík, all eyes are turning toward North America after the region claimed its second international VALORANT LAN trophy in Iceland. The NA VCT Stage Two Challengers main event is all set, with 12 teams set to go toe-to-toe in a round-robin group stage before a decisive double-elimination playoff bracket.
With only two stages taking place during the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour, it’s all on the line for these teams that want to make an appearance at Masters and make a run at Champions at the end of the year.
Here’s everything you need to keep up with the NA VCT Challengers Two main event, including teams, standings, schedules, and results.
Teams and groups
Here are the 12 teams competing in the North American VCT Stage Two Challengers main event.
- OpTic Gaming
- The Guard
- Cloud9
- XSET
- NRG Esports
- FaZe Clan
- TSM
- Luminosity Gaming
- 100 Thieves
- Evil Geniuses
- Ghost Gaming
- Sentinels
OpTic, The Guard, Cloud9, and XSET were invited to the main event after finishing top four in NA VCT Stage One. NRG, FaZe, TSM, and Luminosity qualified via the first open qualifier. 100T, EG, Ghost, and Sentinels qualified via the second.
Format
Like last stage, the 12 teams will be split into two groups that will each compete in a round-robin stage, all in best-of-three matches. The top four teams from each group will advance to playoffs, and the bottom two will be eliminated.
The playoff will be a double-elimination bracket where all matches are best-of-three, except for the grand final and the lower bracket final, which are best-of-five. The top seed from each group advances directly to the second round of the upper bracket. The fourth-place team from each group starts in the lower bracket.
The teams are competing for a $200,000 prize pool and two NA spots at Masters in July.
Group stage
Group A standings
|Team
|Record
|The Guard
|–
|XSET
|–
|NRG
|–
|TSM
|–
|100T
|–
|Ghost
|–
Group B standings
|Team
|Record
|OpTic
|–
|Cloud9
|–
|FaZe
|–
|Luminosity
|–
|Evil Geniuses
|–
|Sentinels
|–
Group stage schedule and results
May 13
- 3pm CT: The Guard vs. 100T
- 6pm: CT: Luminosity vs. Sentinels
May 14
- 3pm CT: OpTic vs. FaZe
- 6pm CT: XSET vs. Ghost
May 15
- 3pm CT: NRG vs. TSM
- 6pm CT: Cloud9 vs. EG
May 20
- 3pm CT: FaZe vs. Luminosity
- 6pm CT: Ghost vs. The Guard
May 21
- 3pm CT: TSM vs. 100T
- 6pm CT: EG vs. Sentinels
May 22
- 3pm CT: OpTic vs. Cloud9
- 6pm CT: XSET vs. NRG
May 27
- 3pm CT: The Guard vs. TSM
- 6pm CT: Luminosity vs. EG
May 28
- 3pm CT: Sentinels vs. OpTic
- 6pm CT: 100T vs. XSET
May 29
- 3pm CT: FaZe vs. Cloud9
- 6pm CT: Ghost vs. NRG
June 3
- 3pm CT: The Guard vs. XSET
- 6pm CT: EG vs. OpTic
June 4
- 3pm CT: Sentinels vs. FaZe
- 6pm CT: TSM vs. Ghost
June 5
- 3pm CT: NRG vs. 100T
- 6pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Luminosity
June 10
- 3pm CT: XSET vs. TSM
- 6pm CT: FaZe vs. EG
June 11
- 3pm CT: NRG vs. The Guard
- 6pm CT: 100T vs. Ghost
June 12
- 3pm CT: Cloud9 vs. Sentinels
- 6pm CT: OpTic vs. Luminosity