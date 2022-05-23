XSET sweep NRG Esports to go 2-0 at VCT Challengers 2

XSET now stands as the only undefeated VALORANT team in Group A after a 2–0 victory over NRG Esports at VCT Challengers Two.

Both XSET and NRG were at the top of Group A at the start of the day with one win each against Ghost Gaming and TSM respectively. But after facing off against each other only one team could remain at the top and that team ended up being XSET.

It was XSET that stole NRG’s map pick of Bind to start off the best-of-three series. The half was tied 6–6 before XSET began gaining momentum with the first three rounds of the second half. From there it was a struggle for NRG to get their footing and they managed to only get two rounds before the map ended 13–8 in favor of XSET. Rory “dephh” Jackson walked away with the MVP award for Bind with an impressive performance on Breach with a 1.42 KD.

Unlike on Bind, XSET claimed the lead at the half with a two-round advantage over NRG on Split. That lead slowly grew in favor of XSET, who fought back and forth with NRG for control throughout the second half. In the end, it was XSET who plunged the sword into NRG—the defeated team was unable to close things out on Split.

A 13–9 win for XSET also meant a 2–0 series and 2–0 in Group A.

NRG’s next VALORANT matchup is against Ghost Gaming on May 29 and XSET will face 100 Thieves on May 28 for a chance to remain undefeated in Challengers Two.