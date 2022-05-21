Three-peat: TSM sweep 100 Thieves 2-0 in VCT Challengers 2

TSM continues to live rent-free in the heads of 100 Thieves, beating them for the third time in a row on Saturday during the group stage of VCT Challengers 2. TSM has now won the last three meetings between the two squads, after defeating 100 Thieves in both the upper and lower brackets of the first open qualifier for Stage Two.

The series opened on Split, picked by 100 Thieves. The team has seen great success on the map since forming their new roster. That didn’t carry over in this match, however, as TSM fought 100 Thieves hard in the first half to take an 8-4 lead. 100 Thieves kept things close when they switched to defense, with Split traditionally favoring defenders, but it was TSM who clutched out the necessary attacking rounds, winning 13-10. Playing Astra, gMd was the difference-maker for TSM. He finished the first map with a 1.64 K/D and 23 kills, as he was able to hold down sites for his team and turn fights in his team’s favor.

TSM picked Haven as the second map of the series, and quickly showcased how much they had been practicing, taking a massive 9-3 lead into halftime.

With their backs against the wall, 100 Thieves would have to pull out all the stops on the attack in order to get the win and force a third map. Despite pulling a few rounds back in their favor, they were unable to recover, losing Haven 13-6 and losing the group stage match 0-2. This time, Corey was the star player for TSM, courtesy of a dominant 4.0 K/D on Chamber.

TSM will play The Guard on May 27, while 100 Thieves will look to bounce back against XSET tomorrow, May 22. Both teams are currently tied 1-1 in Group A, and have a long way to go before the playoffs.