Rewriting history: 100 Thieves come back to sweep The Guard at VCT Challengers 2

100 Thieves are off to a solid start for VCT Challengers 2 with a 2-0 revenge win against The Guard.

The last time 100 Thieves faced The Guard was during Challengers One, where the Thieves’ roster looked much different. The Guard’s 13-0 shellacking of 100T was the final nail in the coffin for the 100T’s initial 2022 VALORANT roster; Hunter “BabyJ” Schline and Adam “ec1s” Eccles were removed from the roster less than 48 hours later.

Two months removed from the humiliating loss, 100T’s new roster has shut down The Guard and earned their first win during the group stage of Challengers Two.

100T started off the series hot with a 13-5 victory on their map pick of Fracture. Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Sean “bang” Bezerra were the star players in the opening match with Asuna getting 20 kills and 11 deaths and bang walking away with a 40 headshot percentage. For The Guard Michael “neT” Bernet struggled, only getting three kills and having an average combat score of 62.

The Guard chose Bind as the second map of the series but continued to struggle under the might of the newly formed 100 Thieves roster. After a 5-13 loss on Facture, The Guard was unable to gain momentum on the second map. They were able to tie 100 Thieves at the half 6-6 but the Thieves slowly began building up their lead and winning gunfights left and right. 100 Thieves would not allow The Guard to get another round in the second half to end the map 13-6 and win the series 2-0.