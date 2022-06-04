XSET bounce back with 2-1 win against The Guard in VCT NA Stage 2

XSET redeemed themselves after their 2-0 loss against 100 Thieves last week, securing a tough win over The Guard in week four of the NA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two.

XSET entered the series with a 2-1 record in Stage Two. They defeated Ghost Gaming and NRG Esports without dropping a map, but were subsequently swept by 100 Thieves last week. The Guard have had a slightly tougher experience in Stage Two, losing against 100 Thieves and Ghost Gaming before finding their groove in a 2-0 win against TSM last week. The Guard also defeated XSET in two out of their three previous matchups, but XSET immediately proved they were not going down without a fight on Friday.

Some ice from the boys & we send it to OT. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/v5FS6hMH2I — XSET (@XSET) June 3, 2022

The first game on Split was a blood bath that was finally decided in overtime. The teams traded blows throughout the first half, going into halftime tied at 6-6. XSET looked like they would run away with the game by winning the first five rounds on defense in the second half, but The Guard answered back with their own six-round run to take the game to match point. XSET held the line in round 24 to force the game into overtime, but The Guard refused to let the map run away from them, and finished the first map with two back-to-back round wins in overtime.

Icebox was a different story, as XSET dominated The Guard, only allowing them to walk away with six rounds. Cryocells led the team with 25 kills, challenging The Guard with Chamber and securing a one-vs-three clutch in the first round. XSET maintained their momentum in the third game on Haven, although The Guard put up a much better fight and almost took the game to another overtime situation. In the end, XSET closed the series out 13-11 in round 24, indicating their performance last week was a fluke and that they shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Guard currently have a 1-3 record in Stage Two and will need a better performance next week if they want to make the playoffs. They’re flirting with the bottom two spots, which would mean their journey would end in the group stage.

XSET face TSM next week on June 10 at 3:00 pm CT. The Guard will face NRG on June 11 at 3:00 pm CT.