Trust the process: 100 Thieves reclaim NA VCT Challengers spot

The recently rebuilt 100 Thieves VALORANT roster is already producing the results owner Nadeshot hoped for, fighting their way back to the NA VCT Challengers main event through the open qualifiers.

100T capped off their lengthy open qualifier run with a 2-0 victory over Akrew. Split, Akrew’s pick, went the way of 100 Thieves via a 13-7 score on the shoulders of a standout Skye performance by Asuna. The 100T roster closed out the series in dominant fashion, rolling over Akrew on Breeze 13-1.

Qualifying for the Stage Two NA VCT Challengers main event is a huge step forward for the young roster after several steps back for the organization in recent months. Following a playoff appearance for the roster of Asuna, nitr0, steel, Hiko, and Ethan at VCT Masters Berlin last year, the team made a surprising decision to part ways with IGL steel just before the NA Last Chance Qualifier.

The team would miss out on Champions, and their decision to bring in BabyJ and ec1s in the offseason, as well as avoiding open qualifier events to warm up for VCT, proved disastrous. 100T fell to 0-2 in Stage One, capped off by a 13-0 loss to The Guard in the second week, and parted ways with their new additions just a month after picking them up. 100T added jcStani and Bang on loan from Pioneers and TSM, but still finished shy of playoffs.

Ahead of Stage Two, the organization opted for a complete overhaul, bringing in the trio of Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, Sean Gares, and Michael “Mikes” Hockom to take on the roles of general manager, coach, and assistant coach, respectively. The trio built an almost entirely new roster around the foundational Asuna; extending the loan of Bang, and adding the player trio of Derrek, Stellar, and Will.

The new-look 100T roster showed incredible resolve in the first open qualifier, notching wins against Gen.G, Evil Geniuses, and Knights, but two losses against a resurgent TSM meant that the Thieves had to wait to secure their place in the main event. Wins against Soniqs and NYFU set the stage for their final victory over Akrew in the second qualifier.

The final teams set to join the NA VCT Challengers Stage Two main event are still to be determined, but the mission is accomplished for 100T. The first set of main event group stage matches are set to begin on Friday, May 13.