100 Thieves adds Sean Gares and DDK to VALORANT coaching staff

100 Thieves revamped its VALORANT coaching staff today by adding Sean Gares as the new head coach and bringing in Daniel “DDK” Kapadia as the division’s general manager.

100 Thieves have struggled to perform in VALORANT in 2022 after failing to qualify for Masters One in Reykjavík, Iceland, and failing to win any tier-two tournaments. The organization removed Adam “ec1s” Eccles and Hunter “BabyJ” Schline from the team and replaced them with Sean “bang” Bezerra and Noah “jcStani” Smith. Now, 100T is taking the next step in its efforts to achieve success in VALORANT by bringing on a general manager and new head coach.

Sean Gares and DDK both recently announced that they’d be moving away from commentating to focus on new avenues in VALORANT. As first reported by Geroge Geddes and Max Katz, 100 Thieves appointed DDK as the general manager for the team while also bringing in Sean Gares to assist the team. In addition to these two new management positions for 100 Thieves VALORANT, the team will be adding former Envy coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom as an assistant coach to Sean Gares.

A gathering of the Immortal Minds.



Please join us in also welcoming @MikesHD_ as our VALORANT Assistant Coach! pic.twitter.com/QGrsW9BLwK — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) March 22, 2022

100 Thieves were previously scheduled to play in the most recent Knights Monthly Gauntlet but pulled out to focus more on how they were playing as a team. Now, it’s revealed that the team was looking at also overhauling its coaching staff by bringing in new people to get the squad up to its full potential.

“2022 did not start the way that we wanted but I promise you winning has always been our priority,” 100 Thieves CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag said in DDK and Sean Gares’ announcement video. “We’re here, 100 Thieves is not going anywhere in VALORANT and I promise you we will get better.”