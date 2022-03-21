Sources: 100 Thieves look to appoint a general manager for VALORANT roster

North American organization 100 Thieves has spoken with potential candidates for its VALORANT general manager position, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 21.

One of the candidates who has been discussed internally is former commentator Daniel “ddk” Kapadia, according to two sources. The 33-year-old retired from commentating two days ago and cited a disagreement between him and Riot Games as one of the contributing factors to his decision.

Ddk, known as one of the most prominent commentators in VALORANT, revealed on March 19 that he would not be a part of the commentary team at the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters event, which is set to begin next month in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Learning that I wouldn't be a part of the first VCT LAN this year was a big factor and something I've known for a while. After months of talks, Riot and I were unable to reach an agreement to allow both parties to work together in partnership. — Daniel Kapadia (@ddkesports) March 19, 2022

Ddk will continue to cast both the NA VCT Stage One Challengers Playoffs, which concludes on March 17, and Game Changers, he said. The first series will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 11.

100 Thieves recently took part in the NA VCT Stage One Challengers, with the main season concluding on March 14. 100 Thieves finished with a disappointing 1-4 record in Group A and failed to qualify for the playoff stage.

In their most recent match, 100 Thieves bowed out of the BoomTV Proving Grounds on March 15 with a loss to SoaR Gaming in the quarterfinals.

100 Thieves is set to compete in the second stage of VCT Challengers, which will begin on May 5.