100 Thieves introduces revamped VALORANT roster

Asuna is the only remaining member from the 100 Thieves team that won First Strike in 2020.

100 Thieves’ new VALORANT lineup will feature Brenden “stellar” McGrath, Sean “bang” Bezerra, William “Will” Cheng, Derrek Ha, and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, the organization announced today.

After a disappointing start to the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour, 100 Thieves went back to the drawing board with its roster. It released former pickups Adam “ec1s” Eccles and Hunter “BabyJ” Schline just weeks after bringing them into the team and now has completely gutted its former roster, keeping only Asuna. Most recently, team captain and original member of 100 Thieves VALORANT Spencer “Hiko” Martin retired from competing and became a content creator for the organization.

The roster will now consist of bang, who joined the team on loan from Built By Gamers, stellar, who comes from SoaR, Derrek, who was a part of the former Rise roster, and Will, who had played with Gen.G in the past. 100 Thieves decided to keep star entry-fragger Asuna on the team and build around him for the upcoming VCT stage. With the addition of four new members, former Counter-Strike professional Ethan “Ethan’ Arnold will also no longer be on the team.

100 Thieves’ roster moves were facilitated by the newest additions to its coaching staff. After removing former head coach Jovanni “Jovi” Vera, 100 Thieves added Sean Gares as head coach, Daniel “ddk” Kapadia as general manager, and former Envy head coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom as an assistant coach.

With its new roster, 100 Thieves will strive to compete throughout the VCT Stage Two qualifiers with hopes of making it to the next international tournament. But with Masters Reykjavík in full swing, it’s likely that 100 Thieves will play in smaller tournaments to practice as a team for the time being.