100 Thieves player Hiko retires from VALORANT 

Hiko, the captain of 100 Thieves’ VALORANT team, has retired from competition and will move to a full-time content creation role within 100T, the organization announced today.

Hiko, who has amassed a sizable following on Twitch and YouTube, was an integral part of 100T’s rise in the North American VALORANT scene. The announcement of 100 Thieves entering VALORANT began with the signing of Hiko as the team captain in June 2020. Hiko has been the only player to remain on the roster since their first iteration.

“Hiko has been a monumental piece to our VALORANT program,” 100T CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag said in the announcement.

Hiko was a part of the 100 Thieves roster that finished in third place at VCT Masters in Berlin, Germany, which took place in September 2021. 100 Thieves defeated Acend in the quarterfinal but lost to Envy in the semi-final.

Dot Esports reported on April 2 that Asuna and bang were focal points for the next iteration of 100T’s VALORANT roster and that Hiko would likely be removed from the team.

100T is set to sign SoaR in-game leader Brenden “stellar” McGrath, former Built by Gamers player William Cheng, and Rise player Derrek Ha, according to a report by Dot Esports on April 5.