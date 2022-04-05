Sources: 100 Thieves VALORANT practice without Ethan and Hiko

North American organization 100 Thieves has recently practiced without Ethan Arnold and Spencer “Hiko” Martin to make way for three new players on its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The remaining two players, Sean “bang” Bezerra and Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, played alongside SoaR in-game leader Brenden “stellar” McGrath, former Built by Gamers player William Cheng, and Rise player Derrek Ha, according to multiple sources.

Both Derrek and Stellar are close to signing with 100 Thieves, while Will’s situation is unknown. Ethan and Hiko will likely remain under contract with 100 Thieves.

The interim roster has not been finalized, however, so there could be some last-minute changes prior to the start of the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two Challengers, which is set to begin in May.

Will and Bang previously teamed together on Built by Gamers to some success. The pair knocked out TSM in the fourth round of the lower bracket during the second Stage One Challengers open qualifier, which concluded on Feb. 7.

BBG were defeated by Rise in the final round, however, so they did not qualify for the tournament.

In 100 Thieves’ most recent match, they faced off against SoaR in the BOOMTV Proving Grounds, which concluded on March 17. 100 Thieves lost the match against Stellar’s team 2-0, which eliminated 100 Thieves from the tournament.

100 Thieves will compete in the second stage of VCT Challengers, which is set to begin on May 5.