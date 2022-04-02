Sources: 100 Thieves likely to retain Bang and Asuna to rebuild VALORANT roster

North American organization 100 Thieves is likely set to add several new players to its VALORANT roster to establish a new core, multiple sources told Dot Esports on April 2.

The two players from the original roster set to remain are Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Sean “bang” Bezerra, while Ethan Arnold’s future remains unknown. Team captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin will likely depart from 100 Thieves’ starting roster.

Details regarding Matthew “WARDELL” Yu’s potential transfer to 100 Thieves have subsided, however. If WARDELL cannot find an adequate team, he will likely move into content creation full time, according to one source.

100 Thieves has made contact with at least two other players known to Dot Esports. One of these players is Rise player Derrek Ha, as first reported by Dot Esports on March 23. Once negotiations have concluded, the Sova player will likely slot into 100 Thieves’ roster alongside Bang and Asuna.

100 Thieves recently finished in fifth place in the group stage of the NA Stage One Challengers, just above Evil Geniuses. Since 100 Thieves finished below the top four, they failed to qualify for the Playoff stage, which concluded on March 27 with The Guard as the victors, taking down OpTic Gaming in the grand final.

100 Thieves recently added former commentator duo Daniel “ddk” Kapadia and Sean Gares as the general manager and head coach, respectively. Former Envy coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom also joined as the assistant coach on March 22.

