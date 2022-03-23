Sources: 100T eyes moves for WARDELL, Derrek

North American organization 100 Thieves are looking to sign star players Derrek Ha and Matthew “WARDELL” Yu as part of their upcoming rebuild, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 23.

100 Thieves is set to make at least two signings within the coming weeks as the heavyweight esports organization makes plans to change its VALORANT roster.

Neither player has been signed to the roster as talks have only just begun.

Their replacements on 100 Thieves remain unconfirmed at the time of publication.

WARDELL recently departed TSM following his refusal to move to Austin, Texas alongside the rest of the team. He took up the Chamber role for TSM before parting ways with the org, and was considered one of the star players for the team.

TSM recently played in the March Knights Monthly Gauntlet 2022 with former T1 player Johann “seven” Hernandez. TSM managed to defeat several smaller teams but were taken down by Seven’s former team, Teal Seam, in the round of 16.

Derrek, on the other hand, has remained on Rise. The team recently failed to qualify for the Playoff stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 1 Challengers, which is set to continue tomorrow. Rise finished with a 1-4 record in Group B just below NRG Esports, who finished with slightly more rounds. Rise won the second-to-least amount of rounds in total, with 109, just above Evil Geniuses with 106.

100 Thieves will next compete in the second VCT Challengers stage from May 5.