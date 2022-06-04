Perfect no longer: Evil Geniuses take down OpTic Gaming

Evil Geniuses continue to improve, as they took down OpTic Gaming and moved to 3-1 overall during the group stage of the NA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two on Friday.

Evil Geniuses have shocked fans in Stage Two, steamrolling through teams in Group B. Beating the once-undefeated OpTic was the perfect way for EG to secure their playoff spot, as the defending Masters Reykjavik champs had only dropped one map previously in the group stage.

OpTic selected Bind as the first map of the series, but was unable to convert it to a map win as Evil Geniuses took map one. EG took a narrow lead into halftime after the two teams traded streaks of round wins throughout the first half. OpTic stayed on the back foot for a majority of the second half, however, while EG earned round after round to close the map out 13-8. Jawgemo was EG’s star player on Bind, dropping 23 kills for a 1.53 K/D.

Split was the second map of the series and was selected by EG, but it went the way of OpTic in an intense game that almost went to overtime. The teams entered haltime tied 6-6, meaning that either one could walk away with the series off of a couple of good rounds. EG won the first two rounds of the second half, before OpTic answered with five rounds in a row to bring the round count in their favor. Even with EG trying to bring the half back, they were only able to get 11 rounds before OpTic closed out the map.

With the series tied, Ascent would determine which team would walk away with the win. Just like Split, Ascent went the distance, with both teams trading rounds back and forth, refusing to give an inch. OpTic looked to have the match in the bag, going up 8-4 to end the first half, and then answering EG’s strong second-half opening with two rounds of their own to bring the score to 10-6. But in the end, EG’s defense proved to be too strong for OpTic, with the underdogs winning seven of the final eight rounds for a shocking 13-11 victory.

Both teams will appear in the NA Stage Two playoffs, but first place in the group is now up for grabs, with EG and OpTic both sitting at 3-1. OpTic will next play Luminosity’s former roster on June 12, while Evil Geniuses take on FaZe Clan on June 11 in the final round of group play.