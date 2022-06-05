Ghost Gaming put TSM in hot water with 2-0 win at NA VCT Stage 2

Ghost Gaming secured their spot in playoffs with a 2-0 win against TSM on Saturday, moving to 3-1 in the standings for Group A at NA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two.

Ghost selected Breeze as the first map in the best of three series, and was able to showcase their proficiency on the map with a 13-9 victory against TSM. TSM took the initial lead in the series with a 7-5 lead at the half. But where TSM was able to hold on during the defense, they were unable to replicate their success during the attack, as they lost four consecutive rounds on two separate occasions in the second half, with Ghost providing stifling defense to take the map win. Johnqt was the difference-maker on Chamber, registering a 1.92 KD with 23 kills and only 12 deaths.

The series moved to TSM’s map pick, Split, and the team began their attempted comeback on attack. Once again, TSM showcased what they were capable of in the first hal,f and were able to take the lead going into halftime. But, despite taking the early lead, TSM struggled to hold on defense, while Ghost won individual fights and managed to briefly take the lead, before TSM forced the map to overtime. An intense overtime went the way of Ghost, who was able to hold it down for a 15-13 win against TSM. This time, NISMO was the star for Ghost, who notched 31 kills, while the team made great use of johnqt’s Fade utility on their site executes.

TSM will play XSET on June 10 with only a glimmer of hope at still making the playoff stage. Ghost Gaming finishes their group stage against 100 Thieves on June 11.