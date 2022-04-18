Most common peripherals and settings for VALORANT pros

Despite there being hundreds of VALORANT pros around the world, it is difficult to pinpoint the best settings and peripherals as each player has his or her own preferred setup.

Fortunately, ProSettings.net helped with this issue by compiling a list of the best gear and settings based on more than 200 active VALORANT pros. All of the data was collected one day after VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík kicked off.

The peripherals used by VALORANT pros range from HyperX to Logitech, depending on the product. For mice, the mouse used by 38 percent of VALORANT pros is the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. More than 50 percent of all VALORANT pros are using some form of the G Pro in either the Wireless or Superlight version, according to ProSettings. Logitech is also the most common keyboard and mousepad for VALORANT pros, with 23 percent using the Logitech G640 mousepad and 20 percent using the Logitech G Pro X keyboard.

At 26 percent of pros, the HyperX Cloud II is the most-used headset, although it is closely followed by the Logitech G Pro X headset at 20 percent. As for monitors, the most common monitors are of the Zowie brand; the most popular monitor is the Zowie XL2546 with a 37 percent usage rate.

As for settings used by the pros, 87 percent use a 240Hz refresh rate. Most pros also use some sort of stretched resolution for their gameplay, but this setting varied based on preference. The most popular resolution is 1920×1080 and is used by roughly 76 percent of pros. To top off the settings, 47 percent of pros have an 800 mouse DPI with varied in-game sensitivity, while 79 percent of pros use a 0.98 scope sensitivity.