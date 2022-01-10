Liquid signs Brazil’s female VALORANT team Gamelanders Purple

Team Liquid is ready to dominate the VCT Game Changers Circuit with a Brazilian powerhouse.

Team Liquid signed an all-female Brazilian VALORANT lineup today. The squad will compete at VCT Game Changers for the upcoming 2022 season and will be known as Team Liquid Brazil.

The new Brazilian lineup consists of Ana Beatriz “naxy” Gomes, Paola “drn” Caroline, Paula “bstrdd” Nagiul, Natália “daiki” Vilela, and Natália “nat1” Meneses.

🇧🇷 Uma nova história. Uma nova oportunidade de alcançar o topo 🔵⚪

🇺🇸 A new story. A new opportunity to reach for the top 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/hYheLY2dFF — Team Liquid BR 🇧🇷 (@TeamLiquidBR) January 9, 2022

The former Gamelanders Purple lineup dominated the Brazilian Game Changers circuit in 2021. Throughout this dominant run, the Brazilian squad won 13 tournaments that included Protocolo: Evolução, Protocolo: Gêneses, and Copa Rakin Season 2. Furthermore, they also achieved two Top 32 finishes at the VCT 2021 Brazil Stage Two Challengers Open Qualifiers.

They will all be joined by their coach André “palestra” Gomes, who will look to lead the team to continued dominance in 2022.

“We are so incredibly excited to have Team Liquid BR as Liquid Entertainment’s newest debut unit. They have worked incredibly hard on fine-tuning their skills and are ready to show the world just what they’re capable of.” Team Liquid Steve Arhancet stated in the official news announcement.

The signing could not have been better timed after the recent announcement that Game Changers would receive an International LAN event in 2022, following the success of Game Changers in 2021.

It also further cements Team Liquid’s commitment to the Brazilian region, expanding to their Brazilian portfolio of Rainbow Six Siege, Free Fire, and Fortnite.

Team Liquid recently made it to the semifinals of VALORANT’s first World Championship, VCT Champions 2021. As its main team looks to build upon their 2021 season, Team Liquid Brazil will look to further showcase their talents for VALORANT, with hopes of qualifying for the eventual VCT Game Changers LAN event.

