Liquid reportedly signs female VALORANT team Gamelanders Purple

Team Liquid has completed the signing of Brazilian women’s VALORANT team Gamelanders Purple, according to a report by Dexerto.

The move will see the Dutch organization expand its operations in Riot Games’ FPS, having entered the competitive scene in August 2020 with the signing of the former fish123 roster. Gamelanders Purple, the women’s VALORANT roster of the Brazilian organization, has been dominating the local female circuit throughout 2021, winning VCT Game Changers tournaments such as Protocolo: Gêneses in June and Protocolo: Evolução earlier this month.

The women’s circuit in VALORANT has been on the rise lately. Some recent European and Brazilian tournaments had more viewership than events with male teams, according to EsportsCharts. Protocolo Evolução was aired for 40 hours and recorded 8,400 concurrent viewers.

If this move is confirmed, Ana “naxy” Beatriz, Paola “drn” Caroline, Paula “bstrdd” Naguil, Natália “daiki” Vilela, and Natália “nat1” Meneses will be the third Brazilian team housed by Liquid since the organization also has teams in Free Fire and Rainbow Six Siege. Dexerto reports that the announcement will happen soon.

With the success of VCT Game Changers, a program exclusive to women and marginalized genders, in 2021, it’s possible that Riot will want to expand the circuit next year. So far, there have been Game Changers events in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

