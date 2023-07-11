Leaks suggest highly anticipated VALORANT knife could be available in all regions

The skins teams for Riot Games’ ever-popular first-person shooter VALORANT has always been on point with the game’s stunning visuals, especially when it comes to the unique weapon skins that add to the experience while taking out your enemies.

One leaked knife, for example, recently sent fans into a frenzy after it was revealed to be a special, exclusive skin that could only be acquired in China for the game’s debut in the region. But new leaks might have proven that theory wrong and everyone may be able to take home this beautifully-crafted melee, regardless of where you’re from.

Chinese 'Kitana' Melee is NOT exclusive anymore.



The assets are in the game, and multiple leaks point out that the skin will be available in all servers.



everyone's dream is coming true! pic.twitter.com/lSjoPGFArX — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) July 11, 2023

Yesterday, leaks revealed a new fan blade called the Kitana that includes a uniquely-designed model, incredible visual and sound effects, and an inspect animation that will have you constantly checking out the weapon during rounds. The blade itself featured different colored feathers, and the red variant also sets the fan ablaze as you swipe, slash, and fan yourself on the battlefield.

The only catch was that it was supposedly being released to celebrate VALORANT’s latest release in China and that it was expected to be exclusive to players in the region.

There is, however, some new information found by VALORANT data miner “valohabercisi” that suggests otherwise, much to the happiness of players around the world. According to leaks, the knife will be purchasable in every region to celebrate the debut of the Chinese servers. Additionally, it will be a limited-time sale, meaning the knife will never return to the store and will not be available in any Night Markets.

If these leaks are true, Riot could be looking at one of the most-purchased skins in the game’s history, should the hype continue to rise further. Since the knife has so many different animations, we could see it priced around $50 to $60, so get ready to open up your wallet for one of the best skins in VALORANT.

