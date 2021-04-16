How to see purchase history in VALORANT

VALORANT is a five vs. five character-based tactical shooter and it’s absolutely free. Or is it? The game unsurprisingly features microtransactions to provide a source of revenue for the developers, Riot.

You certainly don’t have to invest your hard-earned money in VALORANT, trade in your dollars, euros, pounds, yen, or rupee for VP, and buy the latest skin bundle or unlock every character, but the option is there nonetheless.

If you couldn’t help yourself and you splashed out on a few (or a dozen) skins, you can check your VALORANT purchase history to give you a rundown of every cent you’ve spent on the game.

You can see your purchase history here on Riot’s official purchase history page. Simply navigate to the big red “get my purchase history” button in the middle of the screen. This will prompt you to log in, before unveiling your full history. The date, amount of VP, and payment method will be listed.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you regret any of your recent purchases, you can get a cash refund for up to 90 days after a transaction, provided the VP purchased wasn’t spent. Character contract levels, battle passes, weapon skins, Radianite points, and bundles are all non-refundable.