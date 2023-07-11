Epic leaked VALORANT knife will be so exclusive basically no one can buy it

The newest VALORANT knife has been revealed by leaker ‘VALORANTUpdated’ today, and it’s certainly incredible, but there’s a huge catch—it’s only available in China. The region-locked knife won’t ever be available for purchase anywhere else, and odds are players are going to be disappointed.

The melee weapon, dubbed the Kitana, features a long handle with a red blade. The exclusive VALORANT knife also boasts several visual levels, which see it turn into a flame-covered fan and then hit a stunning “Chroma” upgrade with purple flames.

The knife is expected to arrive on Wednesday, July 12, alongside the long-awaited Chinese launch for the Riot Games tactical hero shooter.

The different tiers and incredible look aren’t the only things that makes this China-exclusive VALORANT weapon stand out; its price will also be the lowest of any non-Battle Pass melee weapon in VALORANT history, according to Kingdom Laboratories. It will reportedly cost 100VP, making it significantly cheaper than any other knife.

The China-exclusive knife skin is a sight to behold. Screenshot by VALORANTLeaks

Up until this week, China hasn’t ever been able to play VALORANT due to government restrictions. In December last year, VALORANT was added to a list of approved domestic and international video game titles for release in 2023.

China’s VALORANT release begins with a new feature fans have been vying for since day one. If it comes to fruition, the client will provide a recording feature to help analyze gameplay. However, similarly to the Kitana, it seems it’s only available in China for the time being.

While there are ways to circumvent the lack of a replay feature, there is still hope Riot will bring the feature to the rest of the world eventually. It took Riot seven years to release their replay mode for League of Legends.

For now, though, it’s a waiting game for non-Chinese VALORANT gamers, for the replay feature and more importantly for the cheap, exclusive, and very special new knife.

